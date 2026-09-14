Witnesses say men threatened crew and claimed to have a gun during flight
Dubai: Two male passengers were restrained after a violent altercation aboard a Melbourne-to-Doha flight operated by Qatar Airways, with witnesses saying the men threatened passengers and crew and claimed to have a gun.
Qatar Airways confirmed that the two men were involved in a physical altercation aboard flight VA7 on Friday and were restrained before being handed over to local authorities when the aircraft arrived in Doha.
“The safety and wellbeing of our crew and passengers remain our highest priority,” the airline said in a statement.
Witnesses cited by Australian media said the men became increasingly agitated during the flight, repeatedly leaving their seats before the situation escalated into violence.
They allegedly spat at and headbutted flight attendants and made threats involving a gun. Several passengers helped crew members restrain the men, with cable ties used during the incident.
One witness described the ordeal as “terrifying” and praised cabin crew for dealing with the men for hours during the long-haul flight.
The aircraft landed safely in Doha at about 11:15 pm. local time, where Qatari police boarded the plane and took custody of the two passengers.