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Two passengers restrained after violent altercation on Melbourne-Doha flight

Witnesses say men threatened crew and claimed to have a gun during flight

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Two passengers restrained after a violent altercation on a Melbourne-Doha Qatar Airways flight, with witnesses reporting threats, assault and claims of a gun on board.
Two passengers restrained after a violent altercation on a Melbourne-Doha Qatar Airways flight, with witnesses reporting threats, assault and claims of a gun on board.
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Dubai: Two male passengers were restrained after a violent altercation aboard a Melbourne-to-Doha flight operated by Qatar Airways, with witnesses saying the men threatened passengers and crew and claimed to have a gun.

Qatar Airways confirmed that the two men were involved in a physical altercation aboard flight VA7 on Friday and were restrained before being handed over to local authorities when the aircraft arrived in Doha.

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“The safety and wellbeing of our crew and passengers remain our highest priority,” the airline said in a statement.

Witnesses cited by Australian media said the men became increasingly agitated during the flight, repeatedly leaving their seats before the situation escalated into violence.

They allegedly spat at and headbutted flight attendants and made threats involving a gun. Several passengers helped crew members restrain the men, with cable ties used during the incident.

One witness described the ordeal as “terrifying” and praised cabin crew for dealing with the men for hours during the long-haul flight.

The aircraft landed safely in Doha at about 11:15 pm. local time, where Qatari police boarded the plane and took custody of the two passengers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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