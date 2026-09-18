UFC returns to Doha for Fight Night in November

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday October 9
Dubai: The UFC and Visit Qatar have confirmed that UFC Fight Night will return to Doha, with the event taking place at ABHA Arena on Saturday November 21.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 9, with fans able to register their interest in advance at UFC.com/Qatar for the best chance of securing tickets.
Dana White, UFC President and CEO, said: “When I visited Doha last year, I was blown away by the people, the hospitality, the food, and everything the city has to offer. Our first event there was a huge success – the fans were amazing, the arena was sold out, and the fights delivered. I’m looking forward to putting on another great night for the fans in Qatar.”
The partnership with Visit Qatar follows the success of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker in Doha in November 2025. The event attracted fighters from around the world and represented another significant step in the UFC’s growth across the Middle East.
Arman Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker in the main event to strengthen his position among the lightweight division’s leading contenders, while Ian Machado Garry claimed a victory over Belal Muhammad to continue his rise through the rankings.
The deal with Visit Qatar is part of the UFC’s wider expansion of partnerships with governments and private organisations around the world, helping bring major UFC events to new audiences while creating lasting economic and cultural benefits for host destinations.
The partnership will also support Visit Qatar’s efforts to use major sporting events to showcase the country beyond competition, highlighting its hospitality, culture, entertainment and leisure offerings to visitors from international and regional markets.