UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivalries and a champion who delivered

Fans left with hoarse voices, full camera rolls and another memorable night to add to Abu Dhabi’s growing legacy as a global destination for mixed martial arts. With Magomed Ankalaev closing the show in convincing fashion, UFC Fight Night proved once again that the city’s fight nights are about far more than the results, they’re about the shared excitement, the energy of the crowd and the unforgettable spectacle that unfolds from the first bout to the final bell.