UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi: Roars, rivalries and a champion who delivered

Ankalaev beats Guskov as Etihad Arena roars through epic UFC showdown
If there was one sound that defined UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov at Etihad Arena on Saturday, it was the roar of thousands of fans who rarely stayed in their seats.
Abu Dhabi once again cemented its status as one of the UFC’s premier destinations, welcoming a packed arena of fight enthusiasts from across the world. From the moment the doors opened, the venue buzzed with excitement as supporters arrived wearing fighter jerseys, waving national flags and debating predictions ahead of the night’s biggest bouts.
The energy reached another level when it was time for the headline fight.
As the lights dimmed for the main event, every seat seemed to empty as fans stood shoulder to shoulder to welcome Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov into the Octagon. Mobile phones lit up the arena as spectators recorded the entrances, while chants echoed through the stands and applause grew louder with every step the two light heavyweights took toward the cage.
It was one of those moments that reminded everyone why live combat sports are unlike anything else. The anticipation was almost as thrilling as the fight itself.
Over five competitive rounds, the crowd reacted to every exchange. Successful takedowns drew thunderous applause, powerful strikes sparked collective gasps, and every close sequence had fans on the edge of their seats. Cheers erupted from one side of the arena while others answered with chants and playful boos, creating the kind of atmosphere that only a passionate UFC audience can deliver.
When the final horn sounded, Magomed Ankalaev emerged victorious, defeating Bogdan Guskov by unanimous decision after five rounds to cap off the evening’s headline bout.
While Ankalaev’s victory was the night’s defining moment, the excitement began long before the main event.
The co-main event featured Steve Erceg taking on Ramazan Temirov in an entertaining flyweight contest, while welterweight prospect Islam Dulatov faced Wellington Turman in another closely watched matchup.
Heavyweights Rizvan Kuniev and Tyrell Fortune brought explosive power to the Octagon, while lightweight fighters Magomed Zaynukov and Damian Rzepecki added more high-paced action to a stacked main card that kept fans engaged throughout the evening.
As has become tradition for UFC events in Abu Dhabi, the experience extended far beyond what happened inside the Octagon.
Fans filled the concourses before the opening bouts, stopping for photos, picking up merchandise and soaking in the festival-like atmosphere before making their way to their seats. Inside the arena, every fighter entrance was met with a different reaction; loud cheers for fan favorites, chants that rippled around the venue and occasional boos that only added to the theatre of the night.
Between rounds and between fights, conversations continued as supporters debated scorecards, predicted finishes and analyzed every performance.
By the end of the evening, Etihad Arena had once again delivered the atmosphere that has become synonymous with UFC events in the UAE.
Fans left with hoarse voices, full camera rolls and another memorable night to add to Abu Dhabi’s growing legacy as a global destination for mixed martial arts. With Magomed Ankalaev closing the show in convincing fashion, UFC Fight Night proved once again that the city’s fight nights are about far more than the results, they’re about the shared excitement, the energy of the crowd and the unforgettable spectacle that unfolds from the first bout to the final bell.