Light heavyweight bout headlines Abu Dhabi UFC Fight Night card

Dubai: UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, is set to return to the UAE capital for a blockbuster light heavyweight main event.

On Saturday, 25 July at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, former champion and current No. 1 contender Magomed Ankalaev will go head-to-head with No. 5 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. in a highly anticipated showdown.

Ankalaev (fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) makes his return to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the light heavyweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October, a defeat that brought an end to his seven-year unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Prior to that setback, the 33-year-old had captured the belt at UFC 313 with a win over Pereira, having also picked up key victories against Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Aleksandar Rakić during his climb to the top.

Now sitting as the division’s No. 1 contender, Ankalaev will be looking to deliver a statement performance as he pushes for another shot at championship gold.

The 36-year-old former title challenger earned major attention last June in Baku, where he defeated ex-light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill by unanimous decision in his second consecutive main event appearance. A victory over Ankalaev would almost certainly move him back into the title picture.

The co-main event features a crucial bantamweight clash as No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov, (fighting out of Kizilyurt, Dagestan, Russia) takes on No. 9 ranked David Martinez, (fighting out of Mexico City, Mexico).

Nurmagomedov has rebounded strongly from his title defeat to Merab Dvalishvili, securing consecutive unanimous decision victories over Mario Bautista in October 2025 and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 in January.

Martinez, meanwhile, remains undefeated in the UFC at 3-0, showing both finishing ability and the durability to go the distance in hard-fought three-round battles against proven competition.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.