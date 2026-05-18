UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for Fight Night on July 25

Dubai: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism has announced its much-anticipated return to the region with UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi set for Saturday 25 July, live from Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

With tickets going on sale soon, fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae, where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for traveling fans will also be available.

Full details of the fight card will be announced in the coming weeks. Known for consistently producing high-profile matchups and an electric, unmatched atmosphere, Abu Dhabi is preparing once again to host a must-see night inside the Octagon.

In recent years, the emirate has also hosted the globally recognized “Fight Island” events during the COVID-19 era, further strengthening its reputation as one of UFC’s premier destinations.

More recently, Abu Dhabi has staged major cards such as UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder in July 2025, which filled Etihad Arena with an action-packed middleweight main event.

Through its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, UFC continues to broaden its worldwide network of public and private collaborations, staging major live events in cities around the globe while expanding its audience and generating economic and cultural benefits.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.