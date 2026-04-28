UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev is Sharmax Motors’ new brand ambassador

On February 3, the Sharmax Motors showroom in Dubai became the stage for a new milestone. In front of fans, riders and partners, Khamzat Chimaev, current UFC Middleweight Champion and one of the most dominant athletes in modern MMA, was officially welcomed as the new Sharmax Motors brand ambassador.

Sharmax Motors is an ambitious powersports manufacturer with an operating network across the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In recent years, the company has expanded steadily across the Middle East, where it is now present in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Its Dubai location serves as a major operational hub for the Gulf. The brand offers a broad portfolio of adventure vehicles that includes on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, and outboard motors.

Sharmax’s growth in the Gulf has been shaped by a clear philosophy: to make motor sport and outdoor mobility more accessible while building a brand around strength, freedom, and active lifestyles. Within that context, the partnership with Chimaev reflects a natural alignment between the athlete’s image and the values Sharmax represent.