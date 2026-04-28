UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev is Sharmax Motors’ new brand ambassador

Chimaev and Sharmax share the same drive and values, says the growing powersports brand
On February 3, the Sharmax Motors showroom in Dubai became the stage for a new milestone. In front of fans, riders and partners, Khamzat Chimaev, current UFC Middleweight Champion and one of the most dominant athletes in modern MMA, was officially welcomed as the new Sharmax Motors brand ambassador.
Sharmax Motors is an ambitious powersports manufacturer with an operating network across the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. In recent years, the company has expanded steadily across the Middle East, where it is now present in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Its Dubai location serves as a major operational hub for the Gulf. The brand offers a broad portfolio of adventure vehicles that includes on-road and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, golf carts, and outboard motors.
Sharmax’s growth in the Gulf has been shaped by a clear philosophy: to make motor sport and outdoor mobility more accessible while building a brand around strength, freedom, and active lifestyles. Within that context, the partnership with Chimaev reflects a natural alignment between the athlete’s image and the values Sharmax represent.
Russian-Emirati professional mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler, Chimaev is known in the Octagon as Borz. Competing in the Middleweight division of the UFC, he is recognised as one of the top fighters in the world today. He has a reputation for relentless pressure, a high pace, and the ability to control every second of the bout. Chimaev is particularly known for his unbreakable mindset and unstoppable drive to win, a life motto that strongly aligns with the Sharmax Motors philosophy.
“Chimaev represents exactly the mindset we build our machines for,” says Imran Timurkaev, Head of Region, Sharmax Motors. “Discipline, power, control, and the readiness to move forward when things become difficult — these values are shared between our riders, our team, and now, our brand ambassador. Welcoming Chimaev to Sharmax is an important step in shaping the company’s image in the UAE and worldwide.”
Sharmax builds its brand around vehicles designed for demanding off-road use. Its enduro motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies are associated with rough terrain, heat, mud, and the kind of environments where durability is tested in real terms. Chimaev’s image fits that positioning closely. His career has been defined by pressure, injury, setbacks, and persistence, and that resilience reflects qualities the company sees as central to its own identity.
For Chimaev, joining Sharmax is a continuation of his connection with the UAE and its fast-growing motor sport culture.
“I train here, I live here, and I feel the energy of this country every day,” Chimaev says. “Sharmax is a brand that grows from this same energy — strong, hungry, and focused on performance. I like machines that can handle pressure. Sharmax builds them. I’m proud to stand with this team and with the riders who choose their vehicles.”
The collaboration also fits into the brand’s broader ambassador strategy. The company is focused on long-term international cooperation with public figures and athletes whose image aligns with its core mission and philosophy. Chimaev is the second UFC fighter to join the Sharmax network, reflecting the brand’s growing interest in working with figures from high-performance sport. In that sense, Sharmax is increasingly becoming a brand of choice for champions.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.