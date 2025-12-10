UAE National MMA Championship 5 kicks off on December 13

Mohamed Bin Dalmouj Aldhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said that the UAE National MMA Championship 5 is an important step in growing MMA in the UAE, especially with more athletes from different age groups joining the sport. “This championship gives athletes a competitive platform to develop and allows coaches to spot new talent and help them improve. Hosting the event in Al Ain shows the Federation’s commitment to reaching all parts of the country and providing regular championships that support athletes’ goals.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.