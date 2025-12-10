GOLD/FOREX
UAE National MMA Championship 5 kicks off on December 13

Over 300 athletes across multiple age categories will compete at UAE University in Al Ain

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Al Ain: Over 300 athletes across multiple age categories will compete in the UAE National MMA Championship 5 will take place on December 13-14 at the UAE University in Al Ain.

The two-day championship will feature divisions for several age groups, starting with Youth D (10-11 years), Youth C (12-13 years), and Youth B (14-15 years), followed by Youth A (16-17 years), before concluding with the adults division for athletes aged 18 and above.

Mohamed Bin Dalmouj Aldhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said that the UAE National MMA Championship 5 is an important step in growing MMA in the UAE, especially with more athletes from different age groups joining the sport. “This championship gives athletes a competitive platform to develop and allows coaches to spot new talent and help them improve. Hosting the event in Al Ain shows the Federation’s commitment to reaching all parts of the country and providing regular championships that support athletes’ goals.

“This fifth edition is a strong finish to a busy and successful season. The previous four rounds attracted hundreds of athletes of various ages and levels, reinforcing the championship as a key platform for finding and developing new talent.”

The UAE National MMA Championship continues to play an important role in developing young athletes, strengthening the sport’s presence in the community, and preparing national teams for upcoming international competitions.

