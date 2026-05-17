Conor McGregor returns to UFC in July

Dubai: Conor McGregor is set to make his return to competition after a five-year absence, as he takes on Max Holloway in a welterweight fight at UFC 329 in Las Vegas on 11 July.

The 37-year-old Irishman has not competed since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021, an injury that halted one of the sport’s most high-profile careers.

Since then, his absence from the octagon has left questions over his return, with fans and analysts alike awaiting confirmation of when, or if, he will ever step back into competition at the same elite level.

He had been lined up to make his comeback against American fighter Michael Chandler in 2024, but withdrew from the matchup a little more than two weeks before fight night after suffering a broken toe.

Now 34, Holloway represents a tough comeback challenge for McGregor, having remained active and competitive at the elite level, particularly in the lightweight division, in recent years.

One of the most prominent figures in MMA history, McGregor has recorded 22 victories and six losses since turning professional in 2008.

He made history in the UFC as the first fighter to hold world titles in two divisions at the same time, capturing the featherweight belt in 2015 and the lightweight title in 2016.

However, in recent years, his career has been overshadowed by a series of controversies outside the cage.

The crossover bout blurred the lines between MMA and boxing, drawing enormous worldwide attention and becoming one of the most financially lucrative fights in combat sports history.

Although McGregor ultimately lost by TKO, the event elevated his profile far beyond mixed martial arts, turning him into a mainstream global sports and entertainment figure recognised even by casual fans outside the fight world.

Since that crossover fight with Mayweather, McGregor has struggled to find consistent success back in the UFC, winning just once in four appearances.

Injuries, inactivity, and tough matchups have all played a part in halting his momentum, leaving questions over whether he can still compete at the very top level.

That uncertainty adds extra intrigue ahead of his clash with Holloway, with fans keen to see how he performs in a high-profile bout scheduled during International Fight Week.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.