Dana White has announced the return of UFC to Abu Dhabi as the boss of the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation — in association with Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi — confirmed that UFC 267 will be hosted on Yas Island, with event all week in the build up to the main event on October 30.

The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a series of events to run alongside UFC 267, will feature citywide activities including fan events, fitness showcases and much more.

This second edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week comes as part of the groundbreaking five-year partnership forged by UFC and DCT-Abu Dhabi that will bring championship UFC events to Abu Dhabi until 2023.

The inaugural Showdown Week was held in September 2019 and culminated with UFC 242, where world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 14,000 fans on Yas Island. Three instalments of the UFC Fight Island series have been held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi since July 2020, allowing UFC athletes from all around the world to compete in a safe and secure environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Abu Dhabi gradually reopens to welcome tourists once again, UFC will be able to return to the emirate, allowing fans to witness the thrill of a live event at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” said UFC President White. “Abu Dhabi is incredible — I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on. I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together.”

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director, Tourism and Marketing, at DCT-Abu Dhabi, added: “This is indeed a truly special milestone for Abu Dhabi and yet another indication of the strength of our partnership with UFC, as well as Abu Dhabi’s readiness to host momentous sporting events. Following the success of the previous Fight Island editions, the ultimate goal was always to bring back fans, and with hard work, collaboration and coordination across Abu Dhabi government entities, public and private sectors and our UFC partners, we will be able to achieve this once again, allowing fans to experience the thrill of live events once again in a safe and secure environment, which remains our utmost priority.”