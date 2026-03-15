Habtoor Polo crowned champions of the Dubai Challenge Cup 2026

Habtoor Polo deliver a cohesive and commanding performance to beat Jehangiri Polo
Dubai: Habtoor Polo delivered a fine performance to beat Jehangiri Polo to clinch the Dubai Challenge Cup at the Al Habtoor Polo Club.
Habtoor Polo delivered a cohesive and commanding performance, controlling the flow of the game and creating several key scoring opportunities. Despite Jehangiri Polo’s persistent efforts to challenge and narrow the margin, Habtoor Polo remained composed and consistent from start to finish, ultimately securing a decisive and well-earned 7-6.5 victory.
In the Subsidiary Final, RGF Polo defeated Dubai Wolves by Thera Polo 5.5-2 to emerged winners. Dubai Wolves maintained relentless pressure throughout the match, supported by a disciplined and resilient defensive line that proved difficult to break. RGF Polo, however, responded with determination, pressing forward repeatedly in search of scoring opportunities.
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In the fourth chukker, RGF Polo regrouped and raised the intensity, capitalising on key chances to secure the decisive goals. Their late surge proved decisive, earning them the title of Subsidiary Winners of the Dubai Challenge Cup 2026 and bringing an exciting match to a dramatic conclusion.
Lukas Tremmel, General Manager of Al Habtoor Polo Club, presented the awards to the day’s standout performers following the final.
Marcos Panelo was named Most Valuable Player for his exceptional performance, while Condicion — also ridden by Panelo and owned by Habtoor Polo — earned Best Playing Pony honours, highlighting a remarkable partnership that played a decisive role in the match.