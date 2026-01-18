UAE Polo Team emerge champions of UAE Polo Federation Cup

UAE Polo Team secure a thrilling 7-6 victory over Bhansali Polo Team in final
Dubai: UAE Polo Team were crowned champions of the UAE Polo Federation Cup 2025 at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club on Sunday.
The 2025 edition came to a spectacular close with an action-packed finals day that marked a competitive tournament as elite teams delivered world-class polo and an unforgettable sporting showcase.
Finals day opened with four teams taking to the field, setting the tone for an afternoon defined by pace, precision, and competitive spirit.
The subsidiary final saw Equiti Polo Team face off against Legacy Polo Team, followed by the highly anticipated main final between UAE Polo Team and Bhansali Polo Team.
The championship match delivered a thrilling contest, with UAE Polo Team emerging victorious after an intense clash, securing the title with a thrilling 7-6 victory over Bhansali Polo Team
In the playoff for third and fourth positions, Equiti Polo Team secured a hard-fought 4.5—4 victory over Legacy Polo Team in an exciting and closely contested match. Equiti claimed the third-place trophy, while Legacy finished fourth.
Commenting on the success of the tournament, Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said: “This year’s UAE Polo Federation Cup raised the bar on every level, from the quality of competition to the overall guest experience. We witnessed outstanding polo, a fantastic atmosphere, and strong community engagement. The finals captured everything we strive to represent as a club: sporting excellence, elegance, and an inclusive lifestyle destination that brings people together through a shared passion for polo.”
Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at UAE Polo Federation, added: “The level of play throughout the tournament was exceptional. We saw a powerful mix of experienced players and emerging talent, all competing with remarkable intensity and skill. The quality of the matches reflects how rapidly polo is evolving in the region, and it was a privilege to host such a vibrant and competitive championship.”
