UAE Polo Team emerge champions of UAE Polo Federation Cup

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said: “This year’s UAE Polo Federation Cup raised the bar on every level, from the quality of competition to the overall guest experience. We witnessed outstanding polo, a fantastic atmosphere, and strong community engagement. The finals captured everything we strive to represent as a club: sporting excellence, elegance, and an inclusive lifestyle destination that brings people together through a shared passion for polo.”