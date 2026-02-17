Romain Gerardin-Fresse, RGF Polo Team recognised at 2026 Excellence Polo Awards

This season also marked the beginning of a strategic partnership with Maison Repossi
Under the lights of an elegant awards evening that brought together the leading figures of UAE polo, the 2026 Excellence Polo Awards offered more than celebration, they marked the consolidation of a season that reshaped competitive narratives on the local circuit.
Presented by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and attended by prominent patrons including Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the UAE Polo League, the ceremony recognised the defining performers of the 2025 - 2026 season.
One name was repeatedly echoed throughout the evening: Romain Gerardin-Fresse.
Awarded Rookie of the Year for the second consecutive season, Romain Gerardin-Fresse confirmed that his progression within the sport is not episodic, but structural. Across the 2026 calendar, his performances were marked by improved tempo control, positional awareness and composure in decisive moments, qualities that increasingly distinguish seasoned competitors.
The category itself reflected the depth of the field, with nominees including Freddie Leyland, Saad Jehangiri of Jehangiri Polo, and Khalifa Al Maktoum. The final decision underscored the weight of Romain Gerardin-Fresse’s season-long consistency.
Yet perhaps more telling than the award itself was the breadth of recognition. Romain Gerardin-Fresse was shortlisted in five categories - Polo Player of the Year, Best Polo Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Outstanding Polo Patron of the Year LG and Rising Novice - a rare positioning that reflects both competitive output and influence beyond the field.
The evening also highlighted the collective dimension of performance.
RGF Polo Team was presented with the Polo Special Recognition Award, standing alongside prominent contenders such as Jehangiri Polo, El Basha Polo and Al Faisal Polo, the team of His Highness Sultan bin Faisal Al Saud. The distinction acknowledged not only match results, but the team’s visible contribution to the intensity and visibility of the season.
In its first full competitive year, RGF Polo Team has quickly established a defined identity: structured play, measured aggression, and strategic cohesion. What began as an ambitious entry into the circuit has evolved into a credible competitive presence.
This season also marked the beginning of a strategic partnership with the high jewellery Maison Repossi, part of the LVMH group. Alongside this new collaboration, the team’s launch and development were supported by AAMC, Neurocare, Fuse Group, Carib International and OASEAU INVESTMENTS.
More broadly, the 2026 Excellence Polo Awards reaffirmed the UAE’s position as a central hub for international polo, where institutional support, private patronage and competitive standards converge.
For Romain Gerardin-Fresse and RGF Polo Team, the ceremony did not signal arrival, but confirmation. The trajectory is now visible. The expectations for the next season, inevitably, will be higher.