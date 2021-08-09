1 of 11
Paris St-Germain fans thronged the French capital's La Bourget airport and the club's Parc des Princes stadium as they awaited the arrival of Lionel Messi on Monday.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 11
The crowd and anticipation grew throughout the day as it looked increasing ly likely that Messi was on his way to sign for PSG.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 11
Barcelona could not afford to keep Lionel Messi but PSG have made their move for the 34-year-old and, while the cost of the deal may be astronomical, it is still likely to be a very smart bit of business if or when it goes through.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
Barca - swimming in debt of 1.2 billion euros - ultimately found themselves in a no-win situation with their talisman. Keeping him would have maintained salaries at an untenable 110 per cent of revenue.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 11
Even letting him go leaves that figure at 95 per cent with the Catalan club a prime example of how living beyond one's means eventually ends in the tears Messi shed on Sunday in confirming his departure.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
Qatari-owned PSG, who bought Messi's close friend Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017, can afford the Argentine wizard, who they see as the final piece in the jigsaw to land a first Champions League crown.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
Spanish newspaper Marca reported that PSG had formally sent their offer to Messi on Sunday morning. While Messi did not confirm he would definitely join the Parisians, he said his plans were to carry on playing as long as possible, adding he still harbours ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
"We're waiting for a legend, the legend that is Leo Messi," said PSG fan Mehmet Sen, who had been waiting at the gates to Paris' Le Bourget airport since 2am for a glimpse of the star.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
Barcelona fans gathered outside Messi's house on Monday and spoke of their sadness at the club's greatest ever player leaving after 21 years. "I feel devastated," said Cristian Garcia, wearing a Barca shirt with Messi's name and No. 10 on the back outside the player's home.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
A lone Barcelona fan waited outside El Prat airport in Barcelona as Messi made his way to Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
But over in Paris, it was a different atmosphere as media and fans waited for Messi to make an appearance.
Image Credit: AP