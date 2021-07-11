Former US President Donald Trump made a rare public appearance on Saturday night when he sat ringside for UFC 264 in Las Vegas.
Trump was known to divide opinion across the States when he was in office and the capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada showed little has changed since Joe Biden defeated him in last year’s election.
When Trump’s presence was announced over the PA system, a loud series of boos rang around the arena, causing the ousted President to smirk. Others chanted “U-S-A.”
Trump took in the final three fights, with Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor in the headline clash after the Irishman broke his leg at the end of the first round, meaning American claimed the trilogy 2-1.