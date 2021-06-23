Dubai: UFC world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou visited Dubai’s DMCC on Wednesday to explore business opportunities in the emirate.
Ngannou, who has a professional fight record of 16 wins and 3 losses in UFC, took the heavyweight belt from former champion Stipe Miocic in March earlier this year.
Ngannou was at DMCC’s headquarters in Almas Tower together with a delegation from DTCM, including CEO Issam Kazim. The tour included a visit to the Dubai Diamond Exchange and the recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, as well as the DMCC Coffee Centre.
During the tour, DMCC discussed the various business opportunities in Dubai for the reigning UFC champion.
Ngannou was shown round the Crypto Centre, a comprehensive ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors, discussing potential partnerships with Bin Sulayem and members of the DMCC team.
At the Coffee Centre, Ngannou roasted, tasted and packaged his own blend of coffee using the leading facilities and services at the centre.