Dubai Basketball head coach dedicates highest-scoring win to UAE

Last week, Dubai Basketball announced a collaboration with KK Bosna that will see the club host its upcoming home games at Zetra Arena due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The switch in home venues hasn’t disrupted the team’s momentum, as they produced their highest-scoring performance of the season, defeating Crvena Zvezda 114–91 on Sunday night.

Playing just their second game in front of an energetic crowd at Zetra Arena, Dubai maintained a high offensive rhythm from the opening minutes and never allowed the visitors to establish control of the game.

Golemac dedicated the performance to the UAE, the city of Dubai and the club’s fans. Speaking after the game, Golemac emphasised the significance of the team’s performances for the community the club represents.

“Every victory, every play is for the UAE, for the city of Dubai, and for our fans,” said Golemac. “As we always say: Once City, One Team. Everything we do is for Dubai.”

Dubai started the game strongly, delivering an outstanding first quarter. With sharp shooting and smooth offensive play, the home team quickly gained control, led by Dzanan Musa during the opening stages. After the first ten minutes, Dubai had already put up 37 points and established a 37–25 lead.

Crvena Zvezda had a brief flurry early in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to single digits, but Dubai quickly reasserted control with a well-balanced attack and stronger defensive intensity, gradually stretching the lead and heading into half-time with a comfortable 63–43 advantage.

Dubai kept control after the interval, pushing the advantage to as many as 30 points in the third quarter and going into the final period firmly ahead at 90–63.

With the outcome virtually settled, the hosts sustained their offensive flow down the stretch, moving past the 100-point mark with five minutes left and closing out a convincing 114–91 win.

Six Dubai players reached double figures in a well-balanced offensive performance, with Dwayne Bacon leading the way on 21 points, followed by Musa with 18, Mfiondu Kabengele with 15, Kosta Kondić with 14, Filip Petrušev with 13, and Davis Bertans adding 11.

The team are currently playing in the AdmiralBet Top 8 section of the ABA League after finishing top of the standings during the regular season where they won 15 of their 16 games.

The victory over Crvena Zvezda continues Dubai’s strong form in the, sitting second in the Top 8 standings with 17 wins and 2 losses from 19 games, giving them 36 points.

They are just behind the league leaders Partizan Mozzart Bet on point’s difference, their impressive record reflects a consistent season and solid position in the race for the play-offs.

With the win, Dubai secured its 17th victory of the season. The team will next travel to face Buducnost in the upcoming round of the ABA League Top 8.

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Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.