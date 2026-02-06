Dubai Basketball continue impressive home form after statement win over Real Madrid

Dubai came from behind to pull off an upset at the Coca-Cola Arena
Dubai Basketball produced another strong performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday night, beating Real Madrid 93:85 in the EuroLeauge.
The team coached by Jurica Golemac, pulled off their second stunning victory this week after beating Olympiacos on their home floor on Tuesday night.
Dubai overcame another huge challenge on Thursday as they came up against one of Europe’s most decorated teams, Real Madrid.
The result marked a historic night for the hosts, as it was the first time Real Madrid had played a EuroLeague game on Dubai’s home court.
Real Madrid made the stronger start and took control of the opening quarter, moving the ball well and scoring consistently to finish the first period ahead 26–21. Dubai had difficulty finding rhythm early and scored only 11 points in the opening quarter, allowing Real Madrid to take control.
The visitors continued to edge the contest in the second quarter, extending their lead as Dubai struggled to find rhythm on the court, with Madrid going into halftime leading 49–42.
The game turned on its head in the third quarter with Dubai’s Filip Petrusev and Dzanan Musa leading the scoring. A pivotal 17–4 run late in the period gave Dubai the lead going into the final quarter, turning the momentum firmly in their favour.
In the foruth quarter, Dubai continued to play with energy and composure. Key baskets from McKinley Wright IV, Dwayne Bacon and timely contributions from role players allowed the home side to stretch their lead and hold off Madrid’s attempts to come back. Despite late efforts from Facundo Campazzo and veteran center Walter Tavares, Dubai hung on and closed out the game 93–85.
The victory boosts Dubai’s playoff hopes, in what is their debut EuroLeague campaign, they stay in touch with the play-in spots and remain firmly in contention heading into the final stretch.
The win over Real Madrid moves Dubai up to 12th in the leaderboard just two places off the play-off cut.
Speaking after the game, Golemac praised his teams for their efforts and hard work which got them over the lines.
“Congratulations to my players and the fans on the win,” he said.
“It was a demanding game, our fourth in seven days, and energy was something we were searching for throughout the night. We managed to find that energy in the final 15 minutes, along with the rhythm, thanks to the support of the fans. We controlled the game in the end and deserved to win.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox