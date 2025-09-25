Dubai Basketball star Davis Bertans gears up for historic EuroLeague debut

Equiti Group CEO and Co-founder Iskandar Najjar echoed that vision, saying: “This partnership goes beyond basketball — it’s about showcasing Dubai’s talent on the global stage, challenging norms, creating opportunities, and setting a blueprint for the next era of success. Together, we aim to empower athletes, fans, and clients alike to push boundaries, excel in performance, and make a powerful, positive impact — on and off the court.”

Commenting on the new partnership with Equiti, Bertans believes it could spark a broader movement across the region. “It’s going to have a snowball effect — more exposure brings more attention, and that inspires kids to follow the sport. Eventually, we could see two, three, maybe even four competitive teams playing at a high level in this region.”

Reflecting on his journey to Dubai Basketball, Bertans shared how the move rekindled his passion for the game. “I told my teammates last season — coming here helped me fall in love with basketball again. I didn’t get much playing time during my last two years in the NBA, mostly just played summers with the Latvian national team. But here, I’ve been able to play the way I love to — freely and with purpose — and that’s made the biggest difference for me and the team,” he said.

