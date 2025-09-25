Dubai Basketball star Davis Bertans gears up for historic EuroLeague debut

League newcomers will meet Serbian giants Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at home
Dubai: Dubai Basketball star Davis Bertans says he’s thrilled and eager ahead of a landmark moment — the team’s EuroLeague debut in the 2025/26 season.
The league newcomers will face off against Serbian giants Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at home in Round One, marking a historic start for both Bertans and the club.
“I’m excited — it’s been 10 years since I last played in the EuroLeague, and to return on such a special night here in Dubai is amazing,” Bertans told Gulf News during the announcement of a new partnership between Equiti and Dubai Basketball on Wednesday.
“Facing one of the most storied clubs in EuroLeague history, and in front of one of the best fanbases, it’s a dream scenario — both for me and for the team,” he added.
To celebrate the partnership, a retro-futuristic half-court pop-up was unveiled, where Bertans and teammate Nate Mason put on a show, trading shots and showcasing their signature moves in a lively performance. The festivities continued with the ‘30-Second Basket Challenge,’ where fans went head-to-head for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
Reflecting on his journey to Dubai Basketball, Bertans shared how the move rekindled his passion for the game. “I told my teammates last season — coming here helped me fall in love with basketball again. I didn’t get much playing time during my last two years in the NBA, mostly just played summers with the Latvian national team. But here, I’ve been able to play the way I love to — freely and with purpose — and that’s made the biggest difference for me and the team,” he said.
Bertans also sees a bright future for basketball in the UAE. “There’s a lot of interest, especially among young players. Our academy already has around 600 kids. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll see some of them wearing the Dubai Basketball jersey,” he said.
Commenting on the new partnership with Equiti, Bertans believes it could spark a broader movement across the region. “It’s going to have a snowball effect — more exposure brings more attention, and that inspires kids to follow the sport. Eventually, we could see two, three, maybe even four competitive teams playing at a high level in this region.”
Equiti Group CEO and Co-founder Iskandar Najjar echoed that vision, saying: “This partnership goes beyond basketball — it’s about showcasing Dubai’s talent on the global stage, challenging norms, creating opportunities, and setting a blueprint for the next era of success. Together, we aim to empower athletes, fans, and clients alike to push boundaries, excel in performance, and make a powerful, positive impact — on and off the court.”
