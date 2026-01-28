GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Dubai Basketball make it 14 consecutive wins in the ABA League

The team extended their winning streak on Monday night

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Basketball are in excellent form
Dubai Basketball are in excellent form

Dubai Basketball continued their impressive form beating FMP Belgrade 98-82 in the ABA League at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The result meant that the team have now won 14 straight games which keeps them firmly at the top of the ABA standings, and are the only side to have not lost a game this season.

Dubai coach, Jurica Golemac, expressed satisfaction with his team’s display and praised FMP for putting up a tough fight.

“Congratulations to my players on a very well-deserved victory,” said Golemac. “Before ABA League games, everyone thinks it will be easy, but everyone comes to play against us with a lot of motivation and confidence.”

“We had to fight, FMP is a talented team, especially offensively. It’s good that we protected players who had injuries and shared the minutes.”

Perhaps one of Dubai’s most influential players, Dzanan Musa, produced an excellent performance in what was only his fourth game since returning from injury. The Bosnian scored 21 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists, leaving his coach impressed with what he saw.

“We know how much quality Musa has and how much we missed him in the first part of the season,” explained Golemac.

“We are very happy that he is back. Until now he had limited minutes because he was returning from injury. We couldn’t use him at full capacity, but today he showed why he is here, why he is so valuable to us and to basketball. I’m glad he’s back and I hope he stays healthy.”

Dubai Basketball are a landmark addition to the regional game, becoming the first franchise-based team and the first club from outside the former Yugoslavia to compete in the ABA League.

Their inclusion marked a major step in the league’s expansion, reflecting its growing international profile and ambition to reach new markets beyond its traditional geographic base.

Dubai Basketball will be aiming to take the next step this season after their campaign ended in the semi-finals last year, following a loss to by Serbian powerhouse Partizan Mozzart Bet.

While falling short of a finals appearance was a disappointment, the run underlined the club’s rapid progress and ability to compete with the league’s established contenders.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Unlike his Coca-Cola Arena show in February last year, this upcoming performance will offer a more close-knit atmosphere.

Tiesto live in Dubai: How to party with EDM icon

1m read
Tom Odell is set to rock Dubai this January

Tom Odell's Dubai concert: Dates, tickets and info

1m read
Tickets to Tarkan's concert is live now

Tickets to Turkish icon Tarkan's UAE concert on sale

2m read
4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

4.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Saudi Arabia

1m read