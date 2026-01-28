Dubai Basketball make it 14 consecutive wins in the ABA League

The team extended their winning streak on Monday night
Dubai Basketball continued their impressive form beating FMP Belgrade 98-82 in the ABA League at the Coca-Cola Arena.
The result meant that the team have now won 14 straight games which keeps them firmly at the top of the ABA standings, and are the only side to have not lost a game this season.
Dubai coach, Jurica Golemac, expressed satisfaction with his team’s display and praised FMP for putting up a tough fight.
“Congratulations to my players on a very well-deserved victory,” said Golemac. “Before ABA League games, everyone thinks it will be easy, but everyone comes to play against us with a lot of motivation and confidence.”
“We had to fight, FMP is a talented team, especially offensively. It’s good that we protected players who had injuries and shared the minutes.”
Perhaps one of Dubai’s most influential players, Dzanan Musa, produced an excellent performance in what was only his fourth game since returning from injury. The Bosnian scored 21 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists, leaving his coach impressed with what he saw.
“We know how much quality Musa has and how much we missed him in the first part of the season,” explained Golemac.
“We are very happy that he is back. Until now he had limited minutes because he was returning from injury. We couldn’t use him at full capacity, but today he showed why he is here, why he is so valuable to us and to basketball. I’m glad he’s back and I hope he stays healthy.”
Dubai Basketball are a landmark addition to the regional game, becoming the first franchise-based team and the first club from outside the former Yugoslavia to compete in the ABA League.
Their inclusion marked a major step in the league’s expansion, reflecting its growing international profile and ambition to reach new markets beyond its traditional geographic base.
Dubai Basketball will be aiming to take the next step this season after their campaign ended in the semi-finals last year, following a loss to by Serbian powerhouse Partizan Mozzart Bet.
While falling short of a finals appearance was a disappointment, the run underlined the club’s rapid progress and ability to compete with the league’s established contenders.
