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NCT’s Jaehyun set for military discharge on May 3: 'Felt like forever' fans say

Jaehyun’s nearly back and NCTzens can finally start the countdown properly

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
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Jaehyun of NCT
Jaehyun of NCT
SM Entertainment

Dubai: As NCT continues navigating South Korea’s mandatory military service cycle, fans are now looking forward to member Jaehyun’s return from service on May 3, 2026.

According to official reports and SM Entertainment confirmations, Jaehyun enlisted on November 4, 2024, serving in the Republic of Korea Army military band following his acceptance into a special assignment unit.

His service period is scheduled to conclude on May 3, 2026, marking his official return after approximately 18 months of duty.

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Jaehyun was the second NCT member to enlist after leader Taeyong, who had entered earlier in 2024. His enlistment followed a period of solo promotions and acting work, including music releases and film projects.

Like many idols entering service, SM Entertainment confirmed that no formal public farewell event was held, citing safety concerns due to crowd control at enlistment sites.

During his service, Jaehyun has remained part of the Army band unit, a path often chosen by musically active idols as it allows them to continue performance-related duties while serving.

With Jaehyun set to return in 2026, NCT is currently in a staggered enlistment phase that spans multiple subunits.

Taeyong, is the only member who hasalready completed service, he completed service and was discharged in December 2025, becoming the first NCT member to return from military duty.

Taeyong’s return marked a major turning point for the group, as he resumed activities after nearly two years away, signaling the beginning of NCT’s “post-enlistment era.”

As of 2026 there are 2 members actively serving.

  • Jaehyun – serving (discharge May 3, 2026)

  • Doyoung – enlisted December 2025 (active duty)

  • Jungwoo – enlisted December 2025 (military band)

Several NCT members are still expected to enlist in the coming years, depending on age and contract timing:

  • Haechan

  • Jeno

  • Jaemin

  • Other younger members across subunits who are not yet of enlistment age

Foreign members such as Johnny, Yuta, Ten, and WayV members with non-Korean nationality are exempt from mandatory service, which shapes how NCT’s subunits will continue operating during the enlistment cycle.

'These last few months felt like 10 decades' one fan shared jokingly. Fans who call themselves NCTzens are already counting down the days, with anticipation reaching a fever pitch as they await for the Try Again singer's long-awaited return.

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