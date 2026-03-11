Fans joke about their album purchases “covering” a fraction of the star’s luxury home
The reported acquisition has drawn attention not only for its price tag but also for the location, one of Seoul’s most prestigious residential districts. According to Korean media reports, the property is located in Cheongdam-dong, an affluent neighborhood in Seoul’s Gangnam district that is known for its upscale residences, designer boutiques and celebrity residents.
The area has long been associated with luxury living, often attracting entertainers, business leaders and high-profile public figures seeking privacy and proximity to the city’s cultural and commercial hubs.
Reports indicate that the villa was purchased outright for 4.9 billion won, roughly equivalent to $3.3 million. While details about the property’s exact features have not been widely disclosed.
While the property itself drew headlines, much of the online conversation quickly shifted to fan reactions. Many supporters celebrated the reported purchase as a sign of the artist’s long-term success, while others joked about their own contributions as fans.
One post on X featured a photo of several albums purchased by a fan, accompanied by a tongue-in-cheek caption: “I hope this contributed to 0.00000000127% of your villa, covered at least 214 seconds of your electricity bill.” The humorous remark reflected a common sentiment among K-pop fans who often acknowledge, half-seriously, how album sales and merchandise purchases contribute to an artist’s commercial success.
Other fans used the moment to defend the singer against criticism. In response to posts questioning the cost of the property, one user wrote that it should not come as a surprise given the scope of Jaehyun’s career.
“Jaehyun has been in the industry for 10 years where he got solo brand ambassadorships, acting projects and successful solo projects including his solo album,” the fan wrote. “So, it is not shocking news that he bought something for himself when he worked so hard to earn that.”
Jaehyun, whose full name is Jung Jaehyun, debuted with NCT in 2016 under SM Entertainment. Over the past decade, he has become one of the group’s most recognizable members, balancing activities as a vocalist with acting roles, brand partnerships and television appearances.
The reported purchase comes after more than a decade of activity within the industry. NCT 127, the Seoul-based sub-unit that Jaehyun belongs to, has achieved major milestones including charting on global music rankings and selling out international concert tours.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji