NCT’s Taeil appeals trial: K-Pop Idol faces rape conviction in Seoul Court — what we know so far

Police questioned Taeil in August, and by March 2025, he was indicted without detention. While the court rejected early arrest warrants—pointing to the men’s admission of the crime and low flight risk—July’s first trial handed down prison sentences of 3 years and 6 months for all three. The court also mandated 40 hours of sexual violence treatment programs and issued a 5-year employment ban in fields involving children and adolescents. Prosecutors had originally sought a 7-year sentence for Taeil, along with disclosure of his personal information and restrictions on employment. Both sides appealed the ruling, leading to the upcoming retrial.