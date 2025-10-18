Pilot awarded Dh55,000 after assault by restaurant staff

According to court documents, the incident occurred while the pilot was dining at a restaurant inside a hotel. A verbal dispute broke out between him and two employees, escalating into a physical altercation. The employees allegedly hurled obscene insults and struck him with a hard object, leaving him with a skull fracture, brain contusion, and air buildup inside the cranial cavity. A forensic report confirmed that the injuries left him incapacitated for more than 20 days.