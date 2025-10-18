Pilot awarded Dh55,000 after assault by restaurant staff

Court rejects Dh6.6m damages claim but finds two employees and hotel liable
Dubai: A pilot from an Arab country has been awarded Dh55,000 in compensation after being assaulted and verbally abused by two restaurant employees, following a civil lawsuit in which he sought Dh6.6 million in damages for physical and emotional harm.
According to court documents, the incident occurred while the pilot was dining at a restaurant inside a hotel. A verbal dispute broke out between him and two employees, escalating into a physical altercation. The employees allegedly hurled obscene insults and struck him with a hard object, leaving him with a skull fracture, brain contusion, and air buildup inside the cranial cavity. A forensic report confirmed that the injuries left him incapacitated for more than 20 days.
In an earlier criminal case, one defendant was fined Dh1,000 for public insult and the other Dh5,000 for assault. On appeal, both fines were increased to Dh10,000, and the ruling became final after the appeal deadline expired, according to the Public Prosecution.
The pilot later filed a civil suit against the two workers, the restaurant manager, his business partner, and the hotel’s parent company, claiming the attack caused professional and psychological harm. He cited lost income, delayed promotions, and difficulties securing new employment due to medical restrictions.
The defence argued that some defendants bore no direct responsibility, saying the restaurant operated independently of the hotel.
After reviewing the case, the civil court ruled that the second defendant (convicted of assault) and the hotel’s parent company were jointly liable to pay Dh50,000, while the first defendant (convicted of verbal abuse) and the same company were jointly ordered to pay Dh5,000.
The court also imposed legal interest and fees, while dismissing claims against the restaurant manager and his partner for lack of evidence.
