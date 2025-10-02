GOLD/FOREX
UAE court orders airline to pay passenger Dh10,000 over faulty seat

The court ruled that the malfunctioning seat compromised the passenger’s physical safety

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered an airline to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a passenger who was injured after discovering her seat was loose during a flight, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The woman sued the airline for Dh50,000, citing physical, material, and emotional damages, as well as legal interest of 9 per cent, arguing that her complaints were ignored by the cabin crew despite her request for a solution.

According to court filings, the woman sustained cuts and injuries during the flight, was treated at a clinic upon arrival at her destination — including receiving an anti-tetanus shot — and later underwent further medical care both abroad and after returning to the UAE.

The court ruled that the malfunctioning seat compromised the passenger’s physical safety and caused her both psychological distress and emotional suffering. While acknowledging her injuries and awarding compensation, the court reduced the claim to Dh10,000, which it deemed “fair and sufficient” to address her material and moral damages.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

