UAE court orders airline to pay passenger Dh10,000 over faulty seat

The court ruled that the malfunctioning seat compromised the passenger’s physical safety
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered an airline to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a passenger who was injured after discovering her seat was loose during a flight, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The woman sued the airline for Dh50,000, citing physical, material, and emotional damages, as well as legal interest of 9 per cent, arguing that her complaints were ignored by the cabin crew despite her request for a solution.
According to court filings, the woman sustained cuts and injuries during the flight, was treated at a clinic upon arrival at her destination — including receiving an anti-tetanus shot — and later underwent further medical care both abroad and after returning to the UAE.
The court ruled that the malfunctioning seat compromised the passenger’s physical safety and caused her both psychological distress and emotional suffering. While acknowledging her injuries and awarding compensation, the court reduced the claim to Dh10,000, which it deemed “fair and sufficient” to address her material and moral damages.
