Abu Dhabi court awards woman Dh30,000 over secret filming

Ruling underscores privacy protections as defendant faces combined penalties
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a young man to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to a woman after he filmed her without her consent, in addition to a Dh10,000 fine, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The ruling upheld an earlier criminal court judgment that also found him guilty of violating the woman’s privacy and imposed a Dh10,000 penalty. Together, the fines and compensation amount to Dh30,000.
According to court documents, the woman filed a civil claim citing reputational and emotional harm. Judges noted that the prior criminal conviction established his liability, which carried binding legal weight in the civil proceedings.
The court ruled that damages were warranted under civil law, which obliges those who cause harm to others to provide redress. It highlighted the psychological distress, loss of dignity, and reputational damage suffered by the woman, who said the incident left her stigmatized within her community.
In addition to compensation, the man was ordered to cover legal costs and fees
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox