Crime

Abu Dhabi court awards woman Dh30,000 over secret filming

Ruling underscores privacy protections as defendant faces combined penalties

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court awards woman Dh30,000 over secret filming
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a young man to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to a woman after he filmed her without her consent, in addition to a Dh10,000 fine, according to Emarat Al Youm.

The ruling upheld an earlier criminal court judgment that also found him guilty of violating the woman’s privacy and imposed a Dh10,000 penalty. Together, the fines and compensation amount to Dh30,000.

According to court documents, the woman filed a civil claim citing reputational and emotional harm. Judges noted that the prior criminal conviction established his liability, which carried binding legal weight in the civil proceedings.

The court ruled that damages were warranted under civil law, which obliges those who cause harm to others to provide redress. It highlighted the psychological distress, loss of dignity, and reputational damage suffered by the woman, who said the incident left her stigmatized within her community.

In addition to compensation, the man was ordered to cover legal costs and fees

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

