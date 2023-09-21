K-pop boy group NCT 27 is all set for their comeback next month.
The band’s agency, SM Entertainment, released teaser images ahead of the release of their fifth full-length album ‘Fact Check’, on October 6.
The teaser photos showing NCT 127 members Taeil, Jaehyun, and Haechan became a hot topic on social media on September 21.
According to a press release from SM entertainment: “The title song 'Fact Check ' is an intense and rhythmic song that compares NCT 127 to 'works' and 'wonders' that have eternal value in themselves and contains the message that there is nothing to be afraid of even if we 'Fact Check' ourselves. As a dance song, it is expected to attract music fans with NCT 127's confident attitude.”
To mark the release, on October 6, the band will hold a showcase event titled 'A Night of Festival' in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. They will perform the title song 'Fact Check' during the first stage release of the album.
'Fact Check' will also be released on various music streaming sites on October 6.
NCT 127, a sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, officially debuted with the release of the music video for ‘Fire Truck’ on July 7, 2016, with an original lineup of seven members – Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, and Haechan.
Doyoung and Johnny joined the unit in December 2016, ahead of their second EP (extended play) 'Limitless', while Jungwoo, the final member, was introduced in September 2018, ahead of their first studio album 'Regular-Irregular'.
After debuting in 2016, they broke into the domestic mainstream in 2017 with the EP ‘Cherry Bomb’, now recognised as one of their signature songs. They received greater international attention following the release of ‘Kick It’ in 2020. In the same year, the group’s studio album, Neo Zone, became their first top-five entry on the US Billboard 200.