The initiative comes as South Korea's demographic landscape continues to shift. Nearly half of the country's population is aged 50 or older, while single-person households account for about 42 per cent of all homes. Authorities are increasingly exploring technology-based solutions to support seniors and improve their wellbeing.

Developed through extensive research and interviews with older adults, Hyodol is designed to offer companionship while helping users maintain healthy routines. Around 14,500 of the dolls are currently being used across South Korea through individual ownership, government programmes and care facilities.

Healthcare professionals say such devices can help reduce feelings of loneliness and encourage regular daily habits. At the same time, experts note that technology works best when used alongside family support, community engagement and human interaction.

As the country adapts to changing social and demographic realities, AI companions are becoming one of several tools aimed at helping older adults remain connected and supported.

Video and inputs: AFP