Doha details search-and-rescue efforts, coordination on returning pilot’s remains
Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied reports and claims that Iranian pilots were being detained, expressing surprise at the misleading statements that come a time when intensive diplomatic efforts are under way to de-escalate tensions in the region.
The ministry said contact had been attempted with the pilots after they violated Qatari airspace and their targeting trajectory was verified.
Rules of engagement were followed and attempts were made to communicate with them, but no response was received, after which the necessary measures were taken to defend Qatari territory in accordance with international law. The ministry said this had been officially clarified at the time.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry added that its search-and-rescue teams had carried out their duties to locate the remains of the pilots.
It said it had contacted the Iranian side to co-ordinate the handover of the remains of one pilot who had been found, in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The ministry also said it had formally invited an Iranian team to visit Qatar in April to review details of the search-and-rescue operations, but that the Iranian side had not responded to the invitation so far.