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Iran calls for release of three pilots allegedly held in Qatar

Tehran appeals to Red Cross over three Iranian pilots detained in Qatar

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AFP
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A view of Doha skyline. Tehran says the pilots were captured alive after their Su-24 jets crashed during the conflict.
A view of Doha skyline. Tehran says the pilots were captured alive after their Su-24 jets crashed during the conflict.
AFP

Tehran: Iranian authorities on Saturday called for the release of three pilots they say were captured in Qatar during the Middle East war.

"Three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during the war," said General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of the Iranian armed forces, Fars news agency reported.

"Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian, and Omran Behraveshian have been held by Qatari forces for six months," he said in a letter addressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In the letter, Bagherzadeh called for their release, saying the pilots had not been allowed to meet or contact their families. 

Last month, Iran's army said it had retrieved the body of Iranian pilot Majid Kazemi, who was killed during an attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in early March. 

Iran had previously said the other pilots were missing but news of their alleged capture was not publicised at the time.

The Al Udeid base in Qatar includes forward components of US Central Command (CENTCOM), as well the command's air forces and special operations forces.

It is the largest US base in the region.

Related Topics:
IranQatarUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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