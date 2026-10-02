SS Rajamouli shot his most violent scene with Jr NTR outside Kerala Assembly: ‘Running with an axe...'

Fahadh wanted to know what drew the production to Trivandrum. The answer, it turns out, came from a single name. "In the story, he has to come out of Andhra and go to a separate place; we thought of Kerala. It all came with the word Singamalai. Actually, it's a Tamil word, but at that time, we were like, people won't know Tamil, Malayalam. So we just shot it," Rajamouli admitted, drawing laughs from the group.