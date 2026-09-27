BJP leader shot dead in Bengal's Bolpur

Bolpur BJP leader Sumit Mandal said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. He was our worker for a long time. We have participated in many political programmes together. However, who or what committed this incident is a matter of investigation. So, nothing can be said beforehand. The BJP is in power in the state. So how can he be killed for joining the party? This is why an investigation is needed. I will ask the police administration to conduct a proper investigation."