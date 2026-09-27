BJP leader shot dead in Bengal's Bolpur

Family alleges intra-party rivalry motive for the murder
A BJP leader was shot dead in Birbhum district's Bolpur in West Bengal on Sunday night by two bikers who fled the scene.
The deceased has been identified as Chandan Bhalla (47). He was the BJP's mandal president.
He was shot dead at close range on the road in the Trishulapatti area of ward number 12 of Bolpur.
Chandan's elder brother suspects some BJP workers from Nanoor. His wife, Shyamoli Bhalla, said that Chandan wanted to sell land. He was on his way to the area on his bike when he was killed.
The murder is under investigation; the police are trying to identify the miscreants by examining CCTV footage. However, no police official has reacted to the incident so far.
The deceased's brother, Goura Chandra Bhalla, said, "They called my brother and shot him. Two people came on a bike and shot him and fled. The bullet went straight through his head. My brother was the BJP booth president. Some BJP people from Nanoor police station came to the house in the morning. I suspect it could be their work. We want the culprits punished."
Bolpur BJP leader Sumit Mandal said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. He was our worker for a long time. We have participated in many political programmes together. However, who or what committed this incident is a matter of investigation. So, nothing can be said beforehand. The BJP is in power in the state. So how can he be killed for joining the party? This is why an investigation is needed. I will ask the police administration to conduct a proper investigation."