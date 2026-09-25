GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Chandigarh police head constable shot dead at home, son detained

Forensic team examine the scene after police recover a country-made pistol from the house

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

A Chandigarh Police head constable was shot dead at his residence in Sector 22 on Friday morning, with police taking his son into custody, media reports said.

The deceased was identified as Nitin, who was posted in the accounts section of the Chandigarh Police. Police received information about the shooting and sent a team to the house to investigate.

Nitin was taken to hospital after the shooting, but doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Son detained

A country-made pistol was recovered from the house and forensic experts were called to collect evidence. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and trying to establish what happened inside the residence.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told media that Nitin’s wife and son were present when the incident occurred. She said the investigation was underway and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

Son initially claimed outsiders were involved

Police said Nitin’s son, Armaan Singh, initially claimed that outsiders had entered the house and killed his father. Investigators reportedly became suspicious of his account and questioned him.

He was later taken into custody for interrogation. Police are examining his role, along with that of others who were present at the house.

Officials are reconstructing the sequence of events and examining the scene for evidence. Police have not disclosed a motive and said the investigation remains at an early stage.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Killings within a short span around noon left three people dead at two locations in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Banker kills estranged wife and sister, dies by suicide

3m read
Ludhiana photographer shot dead after road-rage dispute

Ludhiana photographer shot dead after road-rage dispute

2m read
Pakistani TikTok star shot dead in Taxila amid probe into alleged threats

Pakistani TikTok star with 1.3m followers shot dead

2m read
The bodies of the mother and her two daughters were discovered inside a covered car that had been parked for several days on a street in the Al Narges neighbourhood after residents became suspicious and alerted police.

Family of four found shot dead in Cairo

2m read