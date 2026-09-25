Nitin was taken to hospital after the shooting, but doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased was identified as Nitin, who was posted in the accounts section of the Chandigarh Police. Police received information about the shooting and sent a team to the house to investigate.

A Chandigarh Police head constable was shot dead at his residence in Sector 22 on Friday morning, with police taking his son into custody, media reports said.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the house and forensic experts were called to collect evidence. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and trying to establish what happened inside the residence.

He was later taken into custody for interrogation. Police are examining his role, along with that of others who were present at the house.

Police said Nitin’s son, Armaan Singh, initially claimed that outsiders had entered the house and killed his father. Investigators reportedly became suspicious of his account and questioned him.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur told media that Nitin’s wife and son were present when the incident occurred. She said the investigation was underway and it was too early to draw any conclusions.

Officials are reconstructing the sequence of events and examining the scene for evidence. Police have not disclosed a motive and said the investigation remains at an early stage.

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