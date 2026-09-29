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Fahadh Faasil reveals Vijay was the first to predict he would become an actor

Fahadh Faasil set for ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’, his first Telugu film as lead actor

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actor Fahadh Faasil.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actor Fahadh Faasil.
ANI/X

Dubai: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed that Tamil star-turned-politician Vijay was the first person to tell him that he could become an actor.

Fahadh, who is now regarded as one of the leading actors of his generation, recalled meeting Vijay when he was just 12 or 13 years old. Speaking to veteran filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar on Behindwoods TV, Fahadh said he first met Vijay on the sets of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, directed by his father, filmmaker Fazil.

“Vijay sir was the first person to ask me if I would become an actor,” Fahadh recalled.

At the time, the two mostly spoke about films. Fahadh said Vijay was preparing to work on Kushi while he was involved with Kannukkul Nilavu, another Fazil directorial.

“I remember him sharing the idea for Kushi with me. We only talked about movies at that time,” Fahadh said.

Fahadh also admitted that he never imagined Vijay would eventually enter politics and become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Fahadh on his failed debut

Fahadh's own journey into acting was far from smooth. His 2002 debut, Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by his father, failed at the box office.

The setback affected him deeply, prompting him to step away from the film industry and move to the US for higher studies.

“At that time, many newcomers like Hrithik Roshan were being introduced. Several directors were launching their children. Around that time, my father introduced me, but the film didn't work at the box office,” he said.

Fahadh said he took the failure “to heart” and wanted to leave the industry for a while.

Although he initially planned to study engineering, he eventually studied philosophy. His time in the US also exposed him to a wide range of international cinema through his friends.

He later returned to India and committed himself to acting, rebuilding his career with critically acclaimed performances in films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Malik and Aavesham.

Fahadh is now preparing for the release of Don't Trouble The Trouble, his first Telugu film as a lead actor. Presented by S.S. Rajamouli, the fantasy drama is scheduled to release on October 2.

He is also set to reprise his roles in the sequels to Vikram and Aavesham.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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