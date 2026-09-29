Fahadh Faasil set for ‘Don’t Trouble The Trouble’, his first Telugu film as lead actor
Dubai: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has revealed that Tamil star-turned-politician Vijay was the first person to tell him that he could become an actor.
Fahadh, who is now regarded as one of the leading actors of his generation, recalled meeting Vijay when he was just 12 or 13 years old. Speaking to veteran filmmaker K.S. Ravikumar on Behindwoods TV, Fahadh said he first met Vijay on the sets of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, directed by his father, filmmaker Fazil.
“Vijay sir was the first person to ask me if I would become an actor,” Fahadh recalled.
At the time, the two mostly spoke about films. Fahadh said Vijay was preparing to work on Kushi while he was involved with Kannukkul Nilavu, another Fazil directorial.
“I remember him sharing the idea for Kushi with me. We only talked about movies at that time,” Fahadh said.
Fahadh also admitted that he never imagined Vijay would eventually enter politics and become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Fahadh's own journey into acting was far from smooth. His 2002 debut, Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by his father, failed at the box office.
The setback affected him deeply, prompting him to step away from the film industry and move to the US for higher studies.
“At that time, many newcomers like Hrithik Roshan were being introduced. Several directors were launching their children. Around that time, my father introduced me, but the film didn't work at the box office,” he said.
Fahadh said he took the failure “to heart” and wanted to leave the industry for a while.
Although he initially planned to study engineering, he eventually studied philosophy. His time in the US also exposed him to a wide range of international cinema through his friends.
He later returned to India and committed himself to acting, rebuilding his career with critically acclaimed performances in films such as Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Malik and Aavesham.
Fahadh is now preparing for the release of Don't Trouble The Trouble, his first Telugu film as a lead actor. Presented by S.S. Rajamouli, the fantasy drama is scheduled to release on October 2.
He is also set to reprise his roles in the sequels to Vikram and Aavesham.