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Mahesh Babu reviews Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’, calls it a ‘gem’

The film marks Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu movie as a solo lead

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Fahadh Faasil and child actor Ssara Palekar in a still from ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’.
Fahadh Faasil and child actor Ssara Palekar in a still from ‘Don’t Trouble the Trouble’.
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Dubai: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has shared his first impressions of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Don’t Trouble the Trouble, praising the fantasy entertainer and singling out the Malayalam actor’s performance.

After watching the film, Mahesh Babu took to X to describe it as a “beautifully complete experience”, praising director Shashank Yeleti and the entire team.

“What a beautifully complete experience this is. Such a well-crafted and happy film… thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout,” he wrote.

Mahesh Babu then praised Faasil, describing him as a “stupendous actor” and saying it was inspiring to watch him “evolve, experiment and reinvent” himself.

He also highlighted Faasil’s chemistry with child actor Ssara Palekar, who plays Divya in the film.

“Fahadh sir and our lil cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment,” Mahesh wrote.

Mahesh Babu calls film a ‘gem’

Mahesh also praised producer SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and director Yeleti for bringing the film together.

He described the project as “truly special” and concluded his post by calling it “a gem”, adding that audiences should experience the film when it arrives in cinemas.

Don’t Trouble the Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya. SS Rajamouli is presenting the film.

Fahadh’s first Telugu film as lead

The film marks Fahadh’s first Telugu movie as a solo lead. He plays Suri, a street magician and small-time con artist whose life becomes entangled with the supernatural powers of a young girl, Divya.

The fantasy film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on October 2.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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