The film marks Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu movie as a solo lead
Dubai: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has shared his first impressions of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Don’t Trouble the Trouble, praising the fantasy entertainer and singling out the Malayalam actor’s performance.
After watching the film, Mahesh Babu took to X to describe it as a “beautifully complete experience”, praising director Shashank Yeleti and the entire team.
“What a beautifully complete experience this is. Such a well-crafted and happy film… thoroughly entertaining and deeply moving at the same time. The film carries such a rare sense of warmth throughout,” he wrote.
Mahesh Babu then praised Faasil, describing him as a “stupendous actor” and saying it was inspiring to watch him “evolve, experiment and reinvent” himself.
He also highlighted Faasil’s chemistry with child actor Ssara Palekar, who plays Divya in the film.
“Fahadh sir and our lil cute Ssara are simply brilliant together. You can see the characters living, breathing and feeling every moment,” Mahesh wrote.
Mahesh also praised producer SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and director Yeleti for bringing the film together.
He described the project as “truly special” and concluded his post by calling it “a gem”, adding that audiences should experience the film when it arrives in cinemas.
Don’t Trouble the Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya. SS Rajamouli is presenting the film.
The film marks Fahadh’s first Telugu movie as a solo lead. He plays Suri, a street magician and small-time con artist whose life becomes entangled with the supernatural powers of a young girl, Divya.
The fantasy film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on October 2.