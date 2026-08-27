GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tollywood director Pavan Sadineni booked for alleged sexual abuse, sent to judicial custody

A woman has alleged abuse, assault and lying with promises of marriage, film offers

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Telugu film director Pavan Sadineni (Photo/instagram/@sadinenipavan)
Telugu film director Pavan Sadineni (Photo/instagram/@sadinenipavan)

Telugu filmmaker Pavan Sadineni has been booked by the Golconda Police following a complaint filed by a woman, who has alleged sexual abuse, physical assault and lying with promises of marriage and film opportunities.

The case was registered on August 7, 2026. Police arrested Sadineni and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody at Chanchalguda Prison.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the complaint, the woman has alleged that she had been in a relationship with Sadineni for more than a year. She said Sadineni initially helped her financially, took her to hospitals and promised to support her health, career and finances. She also alleged that he had promised to produce a film that she was planning to direct.

The woman added that she later came to know that Sadineni was married and had children. According to her complaint, he told her that he was going through a divorce and would marry her after the paperwork was finalised.

She alleged that their relationship later became limited to sexual relations and that he continued to make promises about marriage, a house, financial security and film projects, but did not fulfil them.

The complainant also alleged that Sadineni forced her to have physical relations despite her health problems. She further alleged that he forced her into sexual activity over video calls despite her telling him that she was having panic attacks. She said she feared that the videos may have been recorded and circulated.

According to the complaint, an incident took place at her house on August 5 at around 4.30pm. She alleged that Sadineni physically assaulted her during an intimate encounter and hit her face, after which she blacked out. She also claimed that she suffered swelling around her face and eyes, along with headaches and back pain.

Based on the complaint Based on her complaint, Golconda police registered a case on Aug 7 under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sadineni is well known in the Telugu cinema with several notable projects. The director made his directorial debut with the 2013 film Prem Ishq Kaadhal, starring Harshvardhan Rane. He followed it with Savitri in 2014, featuring Nanditha and Nara Rohit. His most recent release was the 2023 series Dayaa, a remake of Taqdeer. According to reports, he is currently helming the multilingual film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Brahmanandam has not responded publicly.

'He never calls me': Brahmanandam's brother speaks out

2m read
French film producer Nicolas Altmayer (L) and Director of Public Relations for Dior Couture Mathilde Favier, at the red carpet on the second day of the 22nd edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, on November 29, 2025.

Dior’s Mathilde Favier, 57, dies in crash with partner

2m read
170-film actor in old age home gets support from Rajini

170-film actor in old age home gets support from Rajini

3m read
Released on Monday in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the teaser introduces Faasil as a small-time magician whose simple tricks lead to unexpected results.

Fahadh Faasil turns into magician for Telugu film

2m read