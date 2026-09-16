Actor says filming paused multiple times after he was hurt during King's action scenes
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while filming his upcoming action thriller King, forcing production to pause and restart several times before he was cleared to continue.
The actor shared the update during a recent Ask Me Anything session on X, formerly Twitter, where a fan asked him what the hardest part of the King shoot had been. His answer pointed straight to the physical toll of the production rather than anything to do with the story or the schedule.
Khan did not shy away from admitting the shoot had taken a physical toll. "Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed, and nearly all done, so all good," he wrote, addressing the setbacks in the same light, conversational tone he tends to use with fans online.
The comment suggests the injuries were significant enough to disrupt filming on more than one occasion, though Khan gave no further detail on how they occurred or how long recovery took. What he did make clear is that he has since been cleared and that the film is now close to a wrap.
Khan also gave fans a sense of just how physical the production has been. Asked about working with director Siddharth Anand on set, he described spending much of the shoot suspended off the ground. "Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon, harness pe. Sirf Director hi bolta hai, humari toh bolti bandh hoti hai. Also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only," he wrote, which translates to "I am normally hanging on a wire, in a harness. Only the director dictates, and we stay quiet. Also, Sid shouts loudly so nobody can hear us."
That description lines up with the kind of large-scale, stunt-heavy filmmaking Anand is known for. The director previously worked with Khan on Pathaan, a film built around elaborate action sequences and one of three major hits for Khan in 2023, alongside Jawan and Dunki.
Despite the setbacks on set, Khan has been firm that King will not be delayed. The film is set to release on December 24, arriving a week after both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three open in cinemas on December 18. When a fan asked whether the release date might shift given the timing, Khan brushed off the idea entirely. "Not at all," he wrote, adding that King would hold its position regardless of the Hollywood competition.
It marks Khan's first theatrical return since 2023's Dunki, and the injuries appear to be behind him as the film heads into its final stretch before release.
King reunites Khan with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji, both of whom he described as being among his closest collaborators. The cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, and marks the screen debut of Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, in a key role.
The film is produced by Khan's own banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has drawn attention in recent months over reports that it was made on a budget of roughly Rs 450 crore (approximately Dh172 million). Director Siddharth Anand dismissed those figures as false, though the actual production cost has not been officially confirmed.