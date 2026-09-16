Khan also gave fans a sense of just how physical the production has been. Asked about working with director Siddharth Anand on set, he described spending much of the shoot suspended off the ground. "Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon, harness pe. Sirf Director hi bolta hai, humari toh bolti bandh hoti hai. Also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only," he wrote, which translates to "I am normally hanging on a wire, in a harness. Only the director dictates, and we stay quiet. Also, Sid shouts loudly so nobody can hear us."