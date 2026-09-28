From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Shah Rukh Khan's King and Abu Dhabi-filmed Dune: Top 10 biggest year-end movies of 2026

Dubai: Cancel your plans, guard your popcorn and clear some serious space in your movie calendar. The final three months of 2026 are shaping up to be gloriously crowded at the cinemas. Hollywood is rolling out Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Robert Downey Jr. and The Hunger Games, while India is matching that star power with Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the world of Ramayana , Ajay Devgn returning to the Drishyam universe and Shah Rukh Khan rounding off the year with King. Basically, if you love movies, consider the rest of 2026 booked.

Colleen Hoover is coming for the big screen again; and this time things are considerably darker. Anne Hathaway plays bestselling author Verity Crawford, while Dakota Johnson is Lowen Ashleigh, the struggling writer hired to ghostwrite for her after mysterious circumstances leave Verity unable to finish her books. Then Lowen discovers some deeply disturbing autobiographical notes. And yes, Josh Hartnett plays Verity's husband. A creepy mansion, buried secrets, questionable attraction and Anne Hathaway potentially behaving very badly? Consider us seated. The psychological thriller, directed by Michael Showalter, is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on October 2.

Vijay Salgaonkar clearly didn't get the memo about living a quiet life. Ajay Devgn returns to one of Hindi cinema's most successful thriller franchises as the Salgaonkar saga heads towards its conclusion. And if the previous films taught us anything, it's this: never underestimate this man, never assume you've figured out his plan and, for heaven's sake, pay attention to every tiny detail. I will be speaking to Ajay Devgn soon, so watch this space for more.

Aaron Sorkin is going back into the world of Facebook — except this isn't simply The Social Network 2. The film follows Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, as they pursue secrets inside the social-media giant. And Jeremy Strong steps into the role of Mark Zuckerberg. So, essentially: tech, power, whistleblowers and very clever people having extremely tense conversations in rooms. Sorkin writes and directs, with the film opening October 9 in UAE.

Hadouken! The arcade obsession gets another shot at big-screen glory, and this cast is gloriously bonkers. Andrew Koji is Ryu, Noah Centineo is Ken, Callina Liang plays Chun-Li — and Jason Momoa is Blanka. Set in 1993, the movie brings Ryu and Ken back together when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament, only for the whole thing to lead into a much bigger conspiracy. If you're looking for subtle character drama, perhaps try another screen. If you want flying fists, nostalgia and Momoa going full video-game madness, October 16 is your date.

DC is getting weird and frankly, we're curious. One of Batman's most unusual villains gets his own feature film as Clayface arrives in October. Forget another conventional caped-crusader origin story. A shape-shifting villain made of clay taking centre stage suggests DC is willing to rummage through the stranger corners of its comic-book cupboard. The Warner Bros. release calendar currently has the film opening October 23.

This isn't merely another Bollywood release. It's shaping up as one of Indian cinema's biggest cinematic swings. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol among the sprawling cast. And then there is the music: A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first instalment arrives globally on November 6, with Part Two planned for Diwali 2027. Epic mythology, enormous expectations and some of Indian cinema's biggest names and this one will arrive carrying the weight of a mountain of anticipation.

Welcome back to Panem. Apparently our collective emotional damage wasn't complete. The sixth Hunger Games movie takes us back 24 years before Katniss Everdeen's story, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games and the Second Quarter Quell. Fans of the franchise will immediately recognise why that matters: this is the world of a young Haymitch Abernathy. Lionsgate has dated the film for November 20. May the odds be ever in our favour; particularly when trying to remember the increasingly elaborate Panem family tree.

Marvel has apparently looked at the phrase “ensemble cast” and said: hold my cape. The Avengers return with heroes from multiple universes colliding against an existential threat and, crucially, Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU, this time as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. The cast is frankly absurd: Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and many, many more. The Russo brothers direct. December 18 is Doomsday. Marvel would very much like your Christmas money.

Who better to swagger into Christmas than Shah Rukh Khan? King is currently scheduled for December 24, putting SRK right into the thick of an absolutely brutal festive movie season. The project is especially intriguing because it brings Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and daughter Suhana Khan together on the big screen, turning it into more than just another star vehicle. After Pathaan and Jawan reminded everyone what happens when Shah Rukh Khan goes into full-scale action-star mode, King arrives with expectations already somewhere in the stratosphere. December clearly looked at Avengers, Dune and Christmas and thought: not crowded enough. Add Shah Rukh Khan.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.