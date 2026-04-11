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Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teaser drops with star-studded cast reveal

Oscar-heavy cast and first teaser spark huge buzz for the Hunger Games prequel

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Lionsgate

Dubai: The world of Panem is officially back in motion. With the release of a brand-new teaser, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has reintroduced audiences to the brutality, politics, and emotional weight of the Games, this time by going back to one of the franchise’s most infamous chapters.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

The story takes us 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s Games, long before the rebellion we know from the original trilogy.

At its centre is a young Haymitch Abernathy, (played by Woody Harrelson in the first series) the future mentor to Katniss, who is now forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The narrative is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, which quickly became a global bestseller after release.

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Cast and characters confirmed so far

The film brings together a mix of rising stars and major Hollywood names:

  • Joseph Zada as young Haymitch Abernathy

  • Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird

  • McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner

  • Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

  • Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket

  • Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

  • Lili Taylor as Mags

  • Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

The ensemble cast has also sparked major fan reaction online, with many pointing out that the film is packed with multiple Oscar nominees and winners.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement online, with reactions pouring in within minutes of the teaser drop. One fan even described the film as feeling like a “birthday gift,” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying the cast alone has made the prequel feel like one of the most anticipated releases in the franchise’s history.

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, who has already done multiple entries in the franchise, including Catching Fire and the Mockingjay films, it is set to hit cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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