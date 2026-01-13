Jennifer Lawrence hints at Katniss comeback in Sunrise on the Reaping, internet erupts
Dubai: Jennifer Lawrence is teasing a possible return to the world of Panem.
During a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Oscar-winning actress hinted that she may reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in Francis Lawrence’s upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
The conversation took a playful turn when Horowitz suggested Lawrence reconnect with the director for the new project. “Maybe we already have,” she replied with a coy smile. When Horowitz quipped, “If you believe everything on the Internet,” Lawrence laughed and acknowledged, “Oh, yeah. It is out on the internet, isn’t it?”
Fans have taken her remarks as a subtle confirmation that she and potentially Josh Hutcherson, who famously played Peeta Mellark will appear in the film.
Fans are thrilled at the news, though some wished it had remained a secret.
Set 24 years before the events of Suzanne Collins’ original trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping explores the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, the mentor to Katniss and Peeta, and his survival during the 50th Hunger Games. The prequel is based on Collins’ newly released novel of the same name, which includes a present-day epilogue featuring a conversation between Haymitch and the pair about his past experiences.
Returning behind the camera is Francis Lawrence, who directed the majority of the original franchise, while Billy Ray adapts the screenplay. The ensemble cast boasts Ralph Fiennes as Coriolanus Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Joseph Zada as Haymitch, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, alongside Maya Hawke, Billy Porter, Kieran Culkin, and Glenn Close.
With the original four films still ranking among Lionsgate’s most successful releases collectively grossing $3.3 billion worldwide, the anticipation for this prequel is high. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to premiere late November this year and fans are already buzzing over the possibility of seeing Katniss and Peeta back on the big screen.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
