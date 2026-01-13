Set 24 years before the events of Suzanne Collins’ original trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping explores the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy, the mentor to Katniss and Peeta, and his survival during the 50th Hunger Games. The prequel is based on Collins’ newly released novel of the same name, which includes a present-day epilogue featuring a conversation between Haymitch and the pair about his past experiences.