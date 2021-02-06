Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence injured her eye with shattered glass during an on-set explosion for her movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.
A source close to Lawrence told E! News that an explosion, which involved glass shattering, was set up for a stunt during the shoot. The Oscar winner was injured when the glass hit her eye, but the source says that the actor is going to be fine. Following the incident, production for the film, directed by Vice’s Adam McKay, was stopped for the day.
It is still unknown who was on set during the explosion or if anyone else was also injured apart from Lawrence.
TMZ reported that the detonation occurred inside a restaurant. The outlet published photos of Lawrence kissing her co-star, Timothee Chalamet, in Boston during a scene that takes place before the explosion.
Along with Lawrence, the end of the world movie also stars A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chalamet and Ariana Grande. The movie follows astronomers as they warn of a devastating comet heading toward the Earth.