Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mum!
The Oscar-winning star is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, her representative confirmed on Wednesday after People magazine reported it and the news went viral on social media.
Lawrence, 31, and Maroney, 37, got married in October 2019 at a Rhode Island ceremony and reception attended by 150 guests, including stars such as Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele, Ashley Olsen and Cameron Diaz.
In June 2019, Lawrence gushed about Maroney, who is an art dealer, on Catt Sadler’s podcast ‘Naked with Catt Sadler’.
“This is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney,” she said.
Lawrence is best known for her roles in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise and ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, for which she won a best actress Oscar in 2013.
She will next be seen in ‘Bad Blood’, a 2022 biopic based on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.