Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani, shared photos of her baby shower celebration on social media. Lisa can be seen having fun with her friends in an all-white setting.
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
But there was more than one reason to celebrate; ‘The Shaukeens’ actress also marked her 35th birthday on June 17, the same day as the shower.
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
Lisa and her girlfriends wore white. Lisa wrote in her caption, tagging her friends in the post: "One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos ( not a control freak at all) but this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved."
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
On the menu were chocolate cake, meringues, cookies, freshly cut fruits and - of course - roses.
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
Just to be clear, Lisa just used grape beverages for photographic purposes. "Disclaimer: no wine was consumed by me while taking these photos. @charlotteplow can’t wait to stomp grapes in New Zealand and celebrate a very Indian Summer on your vineyard. @indiansummerrose," read a post.
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
Lisa, who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film 'Aisha' (in which Sonam Kapoor played the eponymous role), married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Zack, in 2017. In February last year, Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child, Leo.
Image Credit: Insta/lisahaydon
Anushka Sharma wished her ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ co-star by sharing a picture of Lisa cuddling her baby bump on Instagram. "Happy birthday Lisa. Hope the 'Vaatavaran' of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well," Sharma wrote in her message.
Image Credit: Insra/anushkasharma