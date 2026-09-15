Shah Rukh Khan plays coy on King trailer delay, drops breadcrumbs: ‘We’re the centre’s tasty tikki’

Actor defends Siddharth Anand, cites injuries and VFX grind for holding back trailer
Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to turn a simple Q&A into a session that answers a few questions while leaving plenty more open. The star joined fans on X for an #AskSRK session this Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing updates on King, his injuries during the shoot, the VFX process, director Siddharth Anand and the film's music. The trailer, however, remains under wraps.
Asked about the toughest part of making King, SRK revealed that the production was affected by injuries he sustained during filming. He said he has recovered and that the film is now essentially complete. He wrote, “Had a few injuries while shooting so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good.”
The trailer was among the questions fans were most interested in, but SRK asked them to be patient. He explained that the team does not want to rush the promotional campaign and wants to ensure that the material is presented properly. He added, “Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!”
His message was clear: fans can expect the promotional material before the film's December 24 release, although the rollout will happen on the makers' timeline.
When a fan asked whether SRK or director Siddharth Anand was responsible for the delay in the teaser, SRK came to his director's defense before suggesting that he may have played a part himself.
He also spoke about his involvement in the VFX process, saying he has spent late nights with the team working on his character and checking details. He joked that the artists might eventually stop letting him into the office.
SRK described the action sequences as an important part of King, with Anand putting considerable effort into them. At the same time, he stressed that the film also has emotion and humour.
He also joked about the practical challenges of filming the action sequences, including the wires and harnesses, as well as Anand's distinctive voice on set.
With King scheduled to release in the same holiday period as major Hollywood films including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, one fan asked SRK if he felt the film was caught between two major releases.
SRK responded with a food metaphor, comparing King to the filling in a sandwich and suggesting that the film would have its own appeal despite the competition. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he quipped.
Fans also asked about new music from King. SRK said Arijit Singh is still working on the track, making it clear that there was no reason to rush the singer while he was fine-tuning it.
SRK remained vague about his next project, suggesting that his attention is currently focused on King rather than what comes after it.
King reunites SRK with his daughter Suhana Khan on screen, alongside a cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. The Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures production is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.