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Will Smith in talks to play villain in Atlee’s sci-fi epic ‘Raaka’ as Allu Arjun leads and Shah Rukh Khan rumoured to join the star-led spectacle

Allu Arjun’s multi-role sci-fi epic is likely to Will Smith's splash into Indian cinema

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Will Smith in Dubai at the Middle East premiere of National Geographic’s Pole to Pole.
Will Smith in Dubai at the Middle East premiere of National Geographic’s Pole to Pole.
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: Hollywood star Will Smith may finally be inching closer to his Bollywood wish.

The Oscar-winning actor is reportedly in talks to join director Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi spectacle Raaka as its primary villian, an intriguing development considering Smith once told me during an interview that he would love Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in a film.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Smith has been approached to play the principal antagonist, with his dates currently being worked out for an international shooting schedule.

“Will Smith's dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source told the publication.

The report also claims that, contrary to earlier speculation dismissing his involvement, Shah Rukh Khan remains part of the project and could join the film’s international schedule later this year.

“He is currently shooting the final song for King and will face the camera for Raaka after September,” the source was quoted as saying.

If both developments materialise, it would make Smith's earlier comments to me particularly prophetic.

Allu Arjun could reportedly play four roles

Raaka already has considerable star power attached to it, beginning with Allu Arjun, whose dramatic first look was unveiled in April. The actor appeared almost unrecognisable in prosthetic makeup, kohl-lined eyes and a woollen costume featuring a prominent claw.

Reports have also suggested that Allu Arjun could portray four different characters; a grandfather, a father and two sons; in a story potentially involving parallel universes. Those details, however, have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee. Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have also been linked to the sprawling sci-fi action drama.

For now, Smith's reported involvement should be treated as just that; reports rather than confirmed casting.

But if Smith does sign on, an old interview wish may have just moved one intriguing step closer to reality.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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