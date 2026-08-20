Will Smith in talks to play villain in Atlee’s sci-fi epic ‘Raaka’ as Allu Arjun leads and Shah Rukh Khan rumoured to join the star-led spectacle

Allu Arjun’s multi-role sci-fi epic is likely to Will Smith's splash into Indian cinema
Dubai: Hollywood star Will Smith may finally be inching closer to his Bollywood wish.
The Oscar-winning actor is reportedly in talks to join director Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi spectacle Raaka as its primary villian, an intriguing development considering Smith once told me during an interview that he would love Shah Rukh Khan to cast him in a film.
According to a report by Mid-Day, Smith has been approached to play the principal antagonist, with his dates currently being worked out for an international shooting schedule.
“Will Smith's dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source told the publication.
The report also claims that, contrary to earlier speculation dismissing his involvement, Shah Rukh Khan remains part of the project and could join the film’s international schedule later this year.
“He is currently shooting the final song for King and will face the camera for Raaka after September,” the source was quoted as saying.
If both developments materialise, it would make Smith's earlier comments to me particularly prophetic.
Raaka already has considerable star power attached to it, beginning with Allu Arjun, whose dramatic first look was unveiled in April. The actor appeared almost unrecognisable in prosthetic makeup, kohl-lined eyes and a woollen costume featuring a prominent claw.
Reports have also suggested that Allu Arjun could portray four different characters; a grandfather, a father and two sons; in a story potentially involving parallel universes. Those details, however, have not been officially confirmed by the filmmakers.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee. Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have also been linked to the sprawling sci-fi action drama.
For now, Smith's reported involvement should be treated as just that; reports rather than confirmed casting.
But if Smith does sign on, an old interview wish may have just moved one intriguing step closer to reality.