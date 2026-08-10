Atlee’s ‘Raaka’ is reportedly being made on a massive budget, with shoot underway
Dubai: Allu Arjun received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam as hundreds of fans gathered along Beach Road and followed his car during his visit to launch AAA Cinemas at Inorbit Mall.
The actor’s arrival on Sunday triggered a major crowd outside the venue, with fans surrounding his vehicle and security personnel working to manage the gathering. At one point, Arjun briefly came through the sunroof of his car and waved to fans as they cheered and followed his convoy.
During his interaction at the multiplex launch, Arjun spoke about his long association with Visakhapatnam and recalled a time when he could freely walk around the city while shooting films.
“My association with Vizag goes back years,” he told fans. “I never dreamt while shooting here years ago that one day a mall might come up here and I would have a multiplex there.”
He also recalled roaming the streets during the shooting of Gangotri, adding that he can no longer step out freely because of his popularity.
Arjun also shared an update on his upcoming science-fiction film Raaka. He said the film is currently being shot in Mumbai and revealed that he specifically requested a break from the schedule to meet his fans in Vizag.
Directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Raaka stars Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, with music by Sai Abhyankar. The film is currently in production and is expected to release in December 2027.
Following the event, Arjun shared pictures from the AAA Cinemas launch on social media.