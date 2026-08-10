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Allu Arjun mobbed by fans in Vizag after sunroof appearance; shares ‘Raaka’ update

Atlee’s ‘Raaka’ is reportedly being made on a massive budget, with shoot underway

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Allu Arjun mobbed by fans in Vizag after sunroof appearance; shares ‘Raaka’ update
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Dubai: Allu Arjun received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam as hundreds of fans gathered along Beach Road and followed his car during his visit to launch AAA Cinemas at Inorbit Mall.

The actor’s arrival on Sunday triggered a major crowd outside the venue, with fans surrounding his vehicle and security personnel working to manage the gathering. At one point, Arjun briefly came through the sunroof of his car and waved to fans as they cheered and followed his convoy.

During his interaction at the multiplex launch, Arjun spoke about his long association with Visakhapatnam and recalled a time when he could freely walk around the city while shooting films.

“My association with Vizag goes back years,” he told fans. “I never dreamt while shooting here years ago that one day a mall might come up here and I would have a multiplex there.”

He also recalled roaming the streets during the shooting of Gangotri, adding that he can no longer step out freely because of his popularity.

Arjun also shared an update on his upcoming science-fiction film Raaka. He said the film is currently being shot in Mumbai and revealed that he specifically requested a break from the schedule to meet his fans in Vizag.

Directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Raaka stars Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, with music by Sai Abhyankar. The film is currently in production and is expected to release in December 2027.

Following the event, Arjun shared pictures from the AAA Cinemas launch on social media.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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