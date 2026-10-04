Aditya 369 and Mayuri director worked across 6 decades and released his last film in June
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the filmmaker behind Pushpaka Vimana, Aditya 369 and Mayuri, has died at the age of 94.
The veteran director, screenwriter and composer died in Chennai on Saturday night, October 3. His career spanned more than six decades and several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.
He directed more than 60 films across comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama, and worked with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. He was still making films in his 90s.
As news of his death spread, tributes came in from across the Telugu and Tamil film industries.
Jr NTR was among the first to pay his respects on X.
"The news that Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is no more is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri… a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti," he wrote. (Garu is a Telugu term of respect.)
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said Rao had shaped a generation of directors, including himself.
"Long before we had the tools or the budgets, he dared to dream bigger than anyone around him. He made a film without a single line of dialogue, took us travelling through time, and moved from comedy to fantasy to deeply human drama as if no line existed between genres. He showed a whole generation of us that the only real limit in cinema is imagination," Rajamouli wrote.
"Every filmmaker who has tried something different in Telugu cinema owes him something, knowingly or not. I certainly do.
Kamal Haasan, who made some of his best-known films with Rao, posted a tribute in Tamil. He described the director as someone who kept his youthful spirit to the end, and counted himself among the friends and disciples who had walked alongside him.
"Dying young need not be a tragedy. It can be glorious. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a great example. I have admired him since I knew him. Now I aspire to live like he did," Haasan added.
Their partnership produced Pushpaka Vimana, Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan.
Mahesh Babu also paid tribute. "A giant of Indian cinema is no more…. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu was a legend in every sense of the word.. A filmmaker of extraordinary imagination, courage and brilliance.. Indian cinema will forever be indebted to him.. Rest in peace sir.. My deepest condolences to his family…" he wrote.
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy called him "a true pioneer and pathbreaker, who continued making movies even at the age of 94."
Born on September 21, 1931, in present-day Andhra Pradesh, Rao began his career as an assistant to director KV Reddy, working on films including the classic Mayabazar (1957). He made his directorial debut in 1972 with the Telugu film Neethi Nijayithi.
His 1985 film Mayuri told the true story of dancer Sudha Chandran, who played herself in the lead role. The film won 14 Nandi Awards, the Andhra Pradesh state film honours, including Best Feature Film.
Two years later came Pushpaka Vimana, a black comedy starring Haasan and made without any spoken dialogue. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
In 1991, Aditya 369, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, explored time travel at a time when science fiction was still rare in Indian cinema. It remains one of his best-known Telugu films.
Rao also had a long partnership with Kannada star Rajkumar, directing him in seven films.
Rao kept working into his 90s. He mentored director Nag Ashwin during the making of Kalki 2898 AD, and Ashwin went on to produce Rao's final film, Sing Geetham.
The music-led film, a project Rao had reportedly developed for around 45 years, was released in June this year with music by Devi Sri Prasad. It was his first film as director in a decade.