Sukumar calls Aakasamlo Oka Tara an 'expensive recommendation' after losing bet
Dubai: Filmmaker Sukumar, best known for directing the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, has lost a Rs10 million (Rs1 crore) challenge to producer Allu Aravind after he couldn't hold back tears while watching the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
Allu Aravind set the challenge, promising to pay Sukumar Rs10 million (Rs1 crore) if he could watch the entire film without shedding a tear. However, if Sukumar cried, he would have to pay Rs10 million.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Sukumar shared a picture of Allu Aravind alongside a cheque for Rs1 lakh, acknowledging that he had lost the challenge. He also recounted how the producer had recommended the film to him.
"Yesterday I got a call from Aravind Gaaru and had an interesting challenge for me," Sukumar wrote.
Recalling the terms, he said Allu Aravind had challenged him to watch Aakasamlo Oka Tara without crying. Reacting to the outcome, Sukumar jokingly described it as an "expensive recommendation".
Released in theatres on November 20, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is a science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Gunnam Gangaraju and Vasanth Jurru.
The film tells the story of a young woman who dreams of becoming an astronaut but is forced to marry a middle-class mechanic. The story follows how her husband finds a way to support her ambition and keep her dream alive.
The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Nassar, among others. It is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, with Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts presenting it.
Sukumar, meanwhile, is widely recognised for directing Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. The latter became one of Indian cinema's biggest commercial successes, earning more than Rs18 billion worldwide according to reported box-office figures.