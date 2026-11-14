Veteran actor Giri Babu dies at 80, Telugu film industry mourns

In a post that he shared on X, Reddy recalled that Giri Babu was a close friend of his father and an active member of his party. He also spoke about the actor’s contribution as a performer and filmmaker. “The news of the passing of Giribabu garu, a close friend of my father and an active member of our party, has deeply saddened me. Through his distinctive acting, he brought many characters to life and earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. Giribabu garu’s contributions to Telugu cinema as an actor, director and producer will be remembered forever. Praying for peace to his soul, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members.”