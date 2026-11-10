Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala prioritize children after mutual separation
Dubai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, have announced their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage, saying they will continue to remain friends and devoted parents to their children.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister's office on November 10, the couple said they reached their decision through mutual understanding and respect.
"After sharing a significant part of our lives, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.
The couple also appealed to their well-wishers to respect their privacy as they navigate this personal transition.
They thanked everyone who supported them throughout their journey and asked for understanding and kindness during this time.
Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with the 1996 Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He subsequently established himself as one of Telugu cinema's prominent stars before entering politics.
The actor-politician married Nandini in 1997, but the marriage ended in separation. He later married actor-model Renu Desai in 2009. The couple parted ways in 2012 and have two children together, Akira Nandan and Aadhya.
In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.
The latest announcement ends the couple's 13-year marriage.