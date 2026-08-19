He said: "Sunita ji has withdrawn the divorce case against Govinda; there is no separation. Whatever she said, she felt that way at the time and has now taken the case back. It is happy news, and I like what she has done. My only regret is that the matter became very public, but these things happen. Govinda ji and the children are neutral about the decision. It is simply a case of someone realising their mistake and returning home, and that is a good thing. I hope God gives everyone such wisdom. Whatever happened was not good, but it is in the past now.”